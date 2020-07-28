Arson to blame for Hall County house fire, according to investigator and his dog

Firefighters arrived to find a 1,200 square-foot home with heavy fire showing early Tuesday.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — An early morning house fire in Hall County has been ruled arson, thanks in part to the work of an investigator and his dog from a nearby county.

Det. Henry Patterson, DeKalb County Fire Investigator, and his canine, Ace, assisted with the investigation of this incident.

The fire happened Tuesday at a home on the 1200 block of Marlow Drive at around 2:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a 1,200 square-foot home with heavy fire showing, they said.

Crews from the Gainesville Fire Department were quickly able to put it out.

The Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire was intentionally set. Anyone with information regarding this incident may report it to the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office at 770-718-5702. A $10,000 reward is offered by Georgia Arson Control for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.