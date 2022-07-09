Police announce suspect in custody in Canton murder

The suspect, 20-year-old Jacob Huckaby, is currently in detention in Alabama.

CANTON, Ga. — Police in Canton said Friday that the suspect in a murder last month is in custody.

The Canton Police Department said they had secured a felony murder warrant for 20-year-old Jacob Huckaby in the June 21 killing of William Watkins.

According to the department, Huckaby is currently in custody in Calhoun County, Alabama. He is being charged with one count of malice murder in the killing.

It was not clear when or if Huckaby would be extradited to Georgia.

Police originally reported that they had responded to a "deceased subject" in the woodline at Waleska Street and Reformation Parkway.

They recovered the body of Watkins, 42, and the GBI Medical Examiner's Office determined his death was a homicide.

Police did not detail what, if any, association exists between Huckaby and Watkins. They also did not detail the circumstances that led to the killing.