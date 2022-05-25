Police officers in Canton shoot, kill suspicious person, they say

CANTON, Ga. — Police in Canton said officers shot a man while responding to a suspicious person call on Wednesday morning.
Around 2:19 a.m., officers with the Canton Police Department said they were called to a subdivision along the 700 block of Midway Avenue when the shooting occurred.
The Department said they have asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to handle the case for them -- which is standard procedure for most agencies.
It is unknown if the man was armed or what led to the shooting. They did say that no officers were injured.
