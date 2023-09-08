Former Canton schoolteacher and husband sentenced for distributing child sexual abuse material

In 2022, a tip from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation uncovered multiple devices with graphic child sex abuse images in the man's home.

ROME, Ga. — A couple was sentenced to federal prison after the U.S. Department of Justice said a man sent child sex abuse material to his wife, an ex-teacher.

“Finding and arresting predators, like these, who distribute images of children being abused is one of our most important missions, and we take it seriously," said Travis Pickard, the HSI Atlanta Acting Special Agent in Charge.

The department said that as early as December 2017, 42-year-old William Sandridge had begun sending his wife, Allyn Sandridge, "text messages detailing his sexual fantasies involving prepubescent children," with some showing images of child sex abuse material.

At this time, his wife was employed as a middle school special education teacher at a charter school in Canton. The department said that when she would receive these messages, she would delete them or use an encrypted messaging app.

“The conduct, in this case, is especially egregious given that one of the defendants, a schoolteacher, occupied a position of trust in the community," Ryan K. Buchanan, the U.S. Attorney in Atlanta, said. He added: "We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to protect children from sexual predators and pedophiles.”

In 2022, a multi-level investigation following a tip from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation led them to Sandridge home. That's where investigators found "multiple cell phones and a desktop computer loaded with graphic images of child sex abuse."

Court documents said that his wife cooperated with the investigation immediately and told officers that her husband had sent these types of things to her personal phone.

“The possession and distribution of child pornography poses a great threat to our communities," Chris Hosey, said Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The two were sentenced on Sept. 6. William Sandridge is to spend seven years and three months in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to distributing a visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct on June 6.