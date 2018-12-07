The search for a prisoner who walked off a clean-up detail in Cobb County has ended.

According to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, Christopher Shane Pruitt is back in custody.

On Thursday at approximately 11 a.m., authorities said Pruitt was at Fuller Park on Robinson Road when he went missing. Pruitt was in jail for a probation violation for an original charge of theft by taking motor vehicle.

Deputies along with the Cobb County Police Department responded to Wildwood Road after they were notified about a "suspicious person" in the area. Authorities identified the person as Pruitt and arrested him.

He is being taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

