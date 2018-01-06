The manhunt is over. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Steven Wiggins, the man who's been on the run for days accused of killing a Middle Tennessee Deputy, is now in custody.

The TBI announced to its Twitter account that Wiggins had been captured Friday morning.

Here’s a picture of Wiggins shortly after his capture. More details soon! pic.twitter.com/IiOPrbQsuM — TBI (@TBInvestigation) June 1, 2018

According to the Tennessean, he was found on Pumpkin Branch Road-- not far from the incident -- by a THP trooper, according to Hickman County Sheriff Randal Ward.

Wiggins, 31, was wanted in connection with the shooting death of 32-year-old Dickson County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Daniel Baker, who was found dead in his vehicle Wednesday morning after responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle near Sam Vineyard and Tidwell Switch roads.

The TBI said more details are to come. It will be holding a news conference at 11:30 a.m. EST.

Original Story (WSMV):

NBC News has confirmed with the Dickson County 911 Center that Steven Wiggins took Sgt. Daniel Baker’s gun and car on Wednesday morning.

Nashville NBC affiliate WSMV reports Wiggins and his girlfriend took the car and then ditched it, according to Paul McCallister, the director of the Dickson County Emergency Communications Center.

The massive search effort for Wiggins has continued into its second day.

Local, state and federal officers are searching for Wiggins, who is accused of fatally shooting Baker.

During a news conference Thursday morning, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Susan Niland said Wiggins could be anywhere at this point and that the agency does not have any new information about his whereabouts.

In an afternoon news conference, TBI Acting Director Jason Locke said the available reward for information about Wiggins' whereabouts, arrest and conviction is now $35,000. The reward money has since risen to $46,000.

He said four law enforcement agencies from around the country have donated $20,000 to the fund in addition to $2,500 from the TBI and Gov. Bill Haslam's office and $5,000 from the ATF and U.S. Marshal's Service. Dickson County has committed $10,000 to the reward fund and the Tennessee FOP added $1,000.

Anyone who sees Wiggins is warned not to approach him and should call 911. Authorities have said Wiggins is known to abuse drugs, which makes him very unpredictable and dangerous.

"It's very important for people to keep their eyes and ears open for this individual. He could be in Dickson County. He could be in a neighboring county, but the fact is, we don't know where he is," Niland said.

Wiggins is a white male with balding, brown hair. He is 6'1" and weighs 220 pounds. He may be on foot.

So far, 139 tips on Wiggins' whereabouts have been called into the TBI. Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

