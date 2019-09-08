ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A wild two-car, five-suspect, three-county police chase ended in Alpharetta on Friday morning.

The suspects were wanted for breaking into cars, and apparently led police on a chase from Cherokee County to Forsyth County and finally into Fulton County, where it ended with one car crashing on GA-400 in Alpharetta and another car being stopped with a PIT maneuver by a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office cruiser.

Police said three at the scene that three suspects involved in the chase were taken into custody.

The chase involved officers from Cherokee and Forsyth Counties, as well.

