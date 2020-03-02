COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police are investigating multiple car burglaries where they say the crimes were often targeted at Hispanics.

Officers said the incidents have occurred over the past few months where the victim will go to a bank in south Cobb to make a withdrawal and then they are followed.

Once the victims arrive at their destination, the vehicle is broken into and the cash is stolen.

“Citizens are encouraged to be aware of their surroundings and watch for any suspicious persons or vehicles that may be following them,” police said in a news release.

They are also encouraging everyone to not leave large sums of money in their vehicles.

The crimes are still under investigation. Anyone with information that could help detectives about the cases, the Cobb County Police Department Precinct Three Criminal Investigations Unit at (770) 499-4539 or the Hispanic tip line at (404) 654-0402.

