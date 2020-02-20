LAGRANGE, Ga. — A Georgia police department is warning the public of a surprisingly large number of car break-ins and auto thefts that are causing a far more dangerous secondary problem.

LaGrange Police said they've increased at an alarming rate over the last year - and a big concern is over what's often been stolen - guns. The 2018 and 2019 rise in these crimes is staggering at around 50 percent.

And yet, the solution is surprisingly simple, police said.

"We're just asking the community to make themselves a more difficult topic," Detective John Slonaker said.

Slonaker calls these reported thefts "crimes of opportunity."

He said that, in 2019, thefts jumped by 53 percent from 2018. Break-ins increased by 49 percent. And 70 percent of those stolen cars had a key or fob inside.

More disheartening, 90 percent of the victims in these crimes left doors unlocked with valuables inside.

"We don't see a lot of smash-and-grab type things," Slonaker said. "These are generally targets of opportunity and the statistics would show that."

Police see items such as money and purses stolen from cars. But the stolen items that are causing another problem entirely are guns.

"Anyone who's going to steal a firearm or any property isn't going to use that firearm for legal purposes," Slonaker said. "We find them involved in other crimes or other criminal activity down the road."

So, to help the police out, he's asking people in LaGrange to lock their car doors.

"If that opportunity doesn't exist, they'll move on," he said.

