Atlanta Police investigating after string of car break-ins

Authorities said multiple parked vehicles had their windows smashed on two different streets Monday morning.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a string of car break-ins in the Virginia Highland neighborhood and Midtown area early Monday morning.

Authorities said officers responded to 1166 Virginia Ave NE in the Virginia Highland neighborhood around 3:30 a.m. after multiple parked vehicles had their windows broken.

According to APD's preliminary investigation, several men were seen inside a blue vehicle watching the area during the time of the break-ins.

Then, at 6 a.m., officers responded to 867 Myrtle Street, around a 10-minute drive from the other location. When officers arrived, they found more parked vehicles also had their windows smashed on the street.

APD said officers were able to contact several of the vehicles' owners. Investigators have not yet said how many vehicles were broken into. It is unknown at this time if any personal items were taken from the vehicles, APD said.