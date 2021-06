It happened on Campground Road in McDonough just after 4 p.m.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County Police are investigating after a car crash led to shots being fired Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they were called to Campground Road near Salem Drive in McDonough just after 4 p.m. Police believe that following the crash, one of the parties involved started firing a gun.

According to police, the shooting suspect then left the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.