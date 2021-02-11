Police: Woman strikes car in hit-and run, crashes into utility pole in fatal wreck

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — A woman was killed in a crash in DeKalb County near Lakeside High School, according to police.
DeKalb County Police said they believe the woman was driving when she hit another car without stopping. Moments after leaving the hit-and run scene, officers said the driver hit a utility pole, which caused her fatal injuries. The scenes were not far apart.
The other driver received minor injuries, police said.
Police said this information provided was preliminary and they are still investigating.