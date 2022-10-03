Car crashes in South Fulton after being shot at, police say; driver missing

The incident happened Thursday afternoon.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police in South Fulton said on Thursday that shots had been fired from one car at another on Old National Highway, causing that car to crash.

The City of South Fulton Police Department said in a release they were investigating the crash where Old National meets Woodward Road.

"This crash is a result of an altercation between parties in separate vehicles. Both of these vehicles were traveling in the same direction. During the altercation, shots were fired from one of the vehicles causing one vehicle to leave the roadway and crash into a wooded area," a police statement said.

Police said the driver of the car that crashed had not been located. Police do not know yet where the other car went.