Police: Rideshare driver carjacked by two men, one armed

ATLANTA — A rideshare driver told police his car was stolen at gunpoint by two men early Monday morning.
It happened in an area off Northside Drive overnight near Blackland Road — a well-known expensive area of the city — just before 12:30 a.m.
According to police, the driver was in a gray vehicle and was about to pick up an Uber customer at the location above. However, a man in the driveway told the driver he did not order an Uber. The driver said as he was backing out of the driveway, two men came out of the wooded area near the home and demanded the man get out of the car. He told police that one of the men was armed, so he complied.
Luckily, Atlanta Police said the driver wasn't injured.
The Uber driver was in a silver 2018 Nissan Sedan and it has the Florida plate: QTKV50.
The investigation is ongoing.
