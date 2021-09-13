Car theft ring from Atlanta hit Louisville dealerships, police say

Oxmoor Toyota, Champion Chevrolet, BMW Louisville and Craig and Landreth among dealerships police say were targeted.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — St. Matthews Police held a news conference Monday afternoon to announce a bust in an elaborate car theft ring based out of Atlanta.

"We're starting to see what we believe is a car theft ring that has been operating in other states," said Lisa Doyle, a St. Matthews Police Detective, speaking on behalf of the department.

She continued to say car dealerships first thought something suspicious was going on when a person purchased a high-end vehicle online through one of the dealerships locally, and their paperwork was not adding up. That person told the dealership they would be back the next day to purchase another high-end vehicle.

When they arrived on Saturday, police were there waiting for them.

"One of our officers made contact with that person," said Det. Lisa Doyle. "As he was talking to that person, he learned that person's child was in danger if they did not return with the vehicle they were sent there to purchase on Saturday."

"When the person showed up, St. Matthews was there and able to help us take over the situation," said Joey Craig, owner of Craig and Landreth. "They did a great job."

Police were able to quickly ensure the child was out of harm's way. Almost at the same time, Kentucky State Police were able to stop more of the stolen vehicles outside Jefferson County.

KSP were able to recover two of the stolen vehicles and have three people in custody. They believe there are four other people who got away, and are asking anyone with information to reach out to them.

