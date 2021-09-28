Woman carjacked by suspect with bow and arrow in Atlanta; Officers in Marietta face similar encounter

The same suspect attempted to carjack two other people prior to successfully stealing a Toyota Camry.

ATLANTA — A woman was carjacked early Tuesday morning by a man who shot a bow and arrow into her windshield, demanding she get out and taking off in her car, Atlanta Police said.

It happened in the 1400 block of West Peachtree Street around 6:13 a.m.

The woman was driving a 2014 Toyota Camry and police say there could be a hole in the windshield.

Moments earlier, police learned a man matching the description tried to carjack a security guard working at a nearby location. A third victim also claimed the man attempted to carjack them too.

Meanwhile, police surrounded a man in a "brushy" area in Marietta after they say a he pointed a bow and arrow at them. That suspect is in custody.

Police say when he pointed the bow and arrow at them, officers with the Marietta Police Department fired at least one shot at him.

It happened near Powder Springs Street and South Marietta Parkway.

A spokesperson with the department said the suspect was injured from the shot and was taken to the hospital, but police don't believe it's a life-threatening injury.

Marietta Police believe the car was the same car that was carjacked from Atlanta, but police have not confirmed it is the same suspect who carjacked the woman in Atlanta.