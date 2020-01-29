ATLANTA — Atlanta Police need your help searching for at least two suspects accused of a December carjacking.

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Police Department released surveillance video of two suspects dressed in white as they approach a blue Honda Accord.

One suspect is shown pulling a handgun out on the passenger of the vehicle as the other suspect waits for the driver to walk out of McDaniel Food Mart on University Ave.

The suspects demanded the passenger to “give it up” and “pop the trunk", according to the police report. The driver was in the food mart as the crime was occurring.

When the the driver walked out of the store, police said the second suspect pulled a gun out.

Officers said the second suspect joined his accomplice in the back and ordered the driver to leave the vehicle. The driver ran back into the food mart and the passenger followed him shortly.

One suspect drove off in the stolen Honda Accord while the other ran away from the scene towards Smith Street. A dark-colored Jeep Cherokee also left the scene heading in the same direction of the second suspect.

The stolen Honda Accord was located two days later less than half a mile away from the food mart it was stolen from.

Information on this incident can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Tipsters will be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

