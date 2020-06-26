Police: Carjacking leads to shots fired, search for suspect in Cobb County

Here is what we know.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers are investigating a carjacking that led to shots fired and the search for a suspect in Cobb County Thursday evening, authorities said.

Marietta Police tells 11Alive that Cobb County Police are working the scene on Powers Ferry Road at Riverbend Club Drive.

Authorities said police from multiple jurisdictions are in the area and they believe they have the suspect surrounded. However, the person is not in custody.

This is a developing story. 11Alive has a crew headed to the scene and is working to get information. We will provide an update as soon as more details become available.