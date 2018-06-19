ATLANTA — One person is in custody after shots were fired following a carjacking, Tuesday afternoon.

According to Atlanta Police, officers got reports of a carjacking in East Point. When APD officers went to the location, they spotted the stolen vehicle with at least two suspects inside.

Initially, Atlanta Police spokesperson Stephanie Brown said the situation led to a police chase. However, that turned out to not be the case. Instead, police said the suspects tried to drive away, but hit two cars in the process.

Officers and the suspects exchanged gunfire, leading to one of the suspects getting hit in the leg. That suspect was taken to Grady Hospital. No officers were hurt in the process.

Meanwhile, police say another suspect was able to escape on foot and is still on the run.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now handling the case. No other information is known.

Sign up for The Speed Feed newsletter below to get the latest headlines in your inbox each weekday!

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WXIA