Two shot, including 16-year-old girl, after gunfire at Carroll County gated community

Police said the teenage girl and a 20-year-old man were both injured when "shots rang out from two possible individuals."

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were shot, including a 16-year-old girl, after gunfire broke out inside a Carroll County gated community on Monday night.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, it happened at the Fairfield Plantation development along Northgate Drive.

Deputies were called in just before midnight, and reported discovering "two individuals suffering from gun shot wounds, a 16 year-old female, and a 20 year-old male."

The teenage girl was sent to a hospital in Atlanta, while the 20-year-old refused treatment at the scene.

There was no immediate word about the condition of the girl.

"According to preliminary reports a group of young adults/teens were hanging out when shots rang out from two possible individuals," a statement from the sheriff's office said. "Investigators have worked through the night and are continuing to interview and gather evidence that could assist in positively identifying the suspects."

The Fairfield Plantation homes are about 10 miles south of Villa Rica, along Treasure Lake.

The sheriff's office added in its statement:

If you have any information or observed anything suspicious during the times of 11:00pm and 12:00am in and around Fairfield Plantation, or perhaps you have a ring camera or outdoor security cameras that could have captured something as well, please contact Investigator Shane North at 678-633-4268, 770-830-5916, or by email at snorth@carrollsheriff.com, or by calling 911.