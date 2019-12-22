CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — State agents are en-route to a scene in Carroll County where a suspect was shot after allegedly attacking an investigator with a shovel.

The incident happened late Saturday night at a Circle K gas station near the intersection of Linda Lane and Highway 27. A spokesperson for the Carroll County Sheriff's Office said that as officers were heading to the location, an investigator pulled into the store parking lot and noticed a fight involving a suspect with a shovel.

Authorities said the investigator then entered the store and was hit in the head by the suspect. The investigator responded by opening fire and shooting the shovel-wielding suspect.

Authorities haven't released the condition of the suspect but said that they are withholding his name because "notifications of family has yet to be made." The suspect was apparently not transported from the scene according to investigators.

Police also haven't released the name or condition of the investigator but said that he was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

As per protocol, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the incident. Spokesperson Nelly Miles said this is the 82nd officer-involved shooting that the agency has investigated in 2019.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office wouldn't say whether the incident was tied to a SWAT standoff roughly two miles away. In that situation, the suspect got away and was on the run. The sheriff's office warned the public to avoid the suspect, lock their doors and call 911 immediately if he was spotted.

