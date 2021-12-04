A driver was stopped for going 111 mph. Then a chase ensued leading to 3 officers shot | Timeline

The Nissan passenger vehicle was initially stopped along Interstate 20 near Carroll County by a Georgia State Patrol trooper.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — What started off as an attempted traffic stop ended with one suspect dead, another person in custody, and three officers shot.

It started around 3:30 a.m. on Monday morning along Interstate 20 near Carroll County when a Georgia State Patrol trooper with Post 4 in Villa Rica was running radar. He clocked a Nissan passenger car going 111 mph.

Here's how the crime unfolded.

Traffic stop gone wrong

The trooper conducted a traffic stop where the suspect vehicle pulled over, according to GSP Cpt. Brandon Dawson. As he approached to the car, the driver and the passenger sped off.

The trooper followed behind with lights on and attempted a pit maneuver, which they said was successful, however, the driver was able to regain control of the car, Dawson said.

The captain said the passenger in the Nissan used a rifle to shoot at the patrol car, eventually disabling it, causing the trooper to lose contact with the suspect's car. The trooper was able to notify local jurisdictions.

The chase continues

A Carrollton Police officer, identified as Sgt. Rob Holloway, made contact with the vehicle and continued the chase. Police Chief Joel Richards said the passenger fired rounds into the vehicle, striking Holloway.

His police vehicle then crashed into a utility pole. He was airlifted to an Atlanta hospital.

More shots fired at police

The suspects continued into Villa Rica, where the chase ultimately ended. Villa Rica Police Chief Michael Mansour said his officers became involved, but Officer Chase Gordy was struck twice by gunfire coming from the suspect vehicle. He was taken to Grady Hospital.

Carroll County deputy Jay Repetto was also struck during the tail end of the incident, Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley said.

1 suspect killed, 1 in custody

At this point, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, who is handling the investigation, did not provide any details about the end of the chase that resulted in one suspect dead and another in custody.