CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — SWAT teams in the midst of a tense standoff with a man they believe is barricaded inside a west Georgia home.

A Carroll County Sheriff's Office official said that around 5 p.m. they were called to an incident involving a mother and two brothers in the Castleberry Heights subdivision just outside of Carrollton.

Authorities said that one of the brothers held the other two victims hostage for a short time - even pointing a gun directly at one of their heads. Both victims managed to escape the Henson Circle home. But, with the possibility that the gunman is still in the house, the situation isn't over just yet.

Authorities haven't released any further information about the suspect in this case as they continue working to find a peaceful resolution to the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

