TALLAPOOSA, Ga. -- A Carrollton High School teacher has resigned after he was arrested for electronically sending obscene material to a minor along with other charges, school leaders said.

Tallapoosa police also charged Brian Steve Martin with sexual exploitation of a child, distributing obscene material and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

Principal David Brooks said the school received Martin's resignation Wednesday.

Read his statement below:

“We were notified of the charges when they were made public Wednesday morning. Our superintendent received (Martin’s) resignation Wednesday morning. We were shocked and appalled by these allegations, as he was held in high regard at the school. We take these allegations very seriously. The safety of our students is our main priority and concern at Carrollton High School. This arrest has nothing to do with any current or former Carrollton HS students”

