Carrollton man charged with armed robbery of Newnan bank

NEWNAN, Ga. — A Carrollton man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery on Monday afternoon at a Regions Bank branch located on Bullsboro Drive, Newnan police said late Tuesday.

According to City of Newnan communications manager Ashley Copeland, Newnan officers responded to the bank at about 1:45 p.m. following reports of a bank robbery that had just occurred.

When they arrived, Copeland said, bank staff told officers that a man had entered the bank and presented a note, which said, "I have a gun. Give me $5000. No one will get hurt."

The man was described as Black, tall, wearing a plaid flannel jacket, blue neck gaiter mask and wool hat, she said.

Copeland said after the man was given an undisclosed amount of money, he walked out of the bank. Staff told officers that no gun was ever displayed by the suspect, and no one inside the bank was hurt.

According to Copeland, officers from the Newnan Police Department, with assistance from the Coweta County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit and Air Unit, were able to track the suspect through an open field behind the bank.

She said the plaid jacket, neck gaiter mask and hat were found in the wood line.

Copeland said officers were also able to find a white Ford Taurus in the area that was not registered to anyone living in the area.

A short time later, a deputy saw a man running on Helms Street, Copeland said. She also said that a large sum of money was found on the ground near where the man was seen.

She said that officers headed in the same direction the man was seen running and found him hiding in a portable storage building lot at the corner of Helms Street and Bullsboro Drive.

Officers took him into custody for questioning, Copeland said. Officers later identified him as Calmease Devaughn McCray of Carrollton and charged him with armed robbery. Officers said they believe that all of the stolen currency was recovered.