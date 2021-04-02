Carrollton man charged with drive-by shooting of car, home

Police said 44-year-old Almetrieo Barker initially got into an argument with the occupants of the home before later returning and shooting at the house.

CARROLLTON, Ga. — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office has charged a 44-year-old Carrollton man with six counts of aggravated assault following a drive-by shooting.

According to a social media post from the sheriff's office, deputies responded on Saturday to a report of a drive-by shooting that occurred in the 1500 block of Blandenburg Road.

When deputies arrived, they discovered that a home and a car had been struck several times by gunfire. In addition, according to the post, multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

Investigators said they learned that Almetrieo Barker had been involved in some sort of argument with the occupants at the Blandenburg Road address. They said he returned later the same night and began shooting toward the residence and vehicle located there.

According to the sheriff's office post, the home that was struck by gunfire was a home located behind the intended target and had two adults and a child inside.

They said no one was reported injured, but the occupants of the home were shaken up and frightened by the incident.

The lead investigator was able to obtain arrest warrants for Barker as a result of the evidence gathered from the investigation.

Barker was arrested following a traffic stop by Carrollton Police on Wednesday, Feb. 3, after he gave a false name, the sheriff's office said. During the traffic stop, officers found that he was in possession of methamphetamine.