CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A Cartersville man is wanted for murder after police say he was involved in a shooting Tuesday evening.

Cartersville Police said 35-year-old Tavares Atwell played a part in a shooting on Joe Frank Harris Parkway.

Atwell is described by authorities as 5 '9" with black hair, brown eyes, and 150 pounds.

He was last seen walking away from the shooting scene wearing all black and black boots, police said.

Tavares Atwell

Cartersville Police

At this time police have yet to release more details regarding the shooting and haven't released the identity of the victim.

