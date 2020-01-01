ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding a shooting where a man was injured on New Year's Eve.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Cascade Avenue just before 7 p.m. When they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound in his thigh. They said the victim wasn't able to tell officers who shot him or where the gunfire came from.

He wasn't conscious when he was taken to the hospital, but police said the victim was breathing.

APD does not have any information about a suspect at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

