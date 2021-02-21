Foiled car break-in leads to shooting in Castleberry Hill neighborhood, Atlanta police say

The victim told police the fleeing suspect shot him in the foot.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers are looking for the suspect who shot a man after a foiled car break-in early Sunday in southwest Atlanta.

Police were called at the scene off Peters Street at 12:35 a.m. where they located a man shot in the foot near the Parlor lounge in Castleberry Hill. They said he was alert, conscious and breathing and assessed by Grady EMS on scene.

Following an investigation, police believe the victim and his girlfriend were returning to his car when they observed a male suspect inside of their vehicle with a flashlight.

Police said that when the victim confronted the male, the suspect fled and jumped into a Blue Chevy Equinox (Georgia tag CNX4862) with another male suspect in the driver’s seat waiting.

That's when, they said, the suspect passenger rolled the window down and shot the victim in the foot before feeling the scene.