An investigation is underway after a suspect was hit by a patrol car during a pursuit involving Athens-Clarke County Police Department officers. An officer has been placed on administrative leave.

Public Information Officer Epifanio Rodriguez said Officers Robert Saulters and Hunter Blackmon were riding as a two-person unit when they saw a person who was wanted for felony warrants.

Rodriguez said the suspect, Timmy Patmon, ran away when Officer Blackmon got out of the police cruiser and approached him. They were in the area of the Triangle Plaza.

Officer Saulters was still in the car and tried to get ahead of the foot chase. The police department said as Saulters tried to cut Patmon off, he hit a curb and a stop sign. The front driver side tire went flat.

When Patmon continued to run down Nellie B Avenue, Officer Saulters tried to cut Patmon off again by getting ahead of him. The suspect was hit by the vehicle. Rodriguez said the officer was going at a low speed. Saulters was placed on administrative leave and fired after the police chief reviewed the video, authorities said.

Patmon was taken to the hospital for his injuries before being turned over to the jail. Authorities said he had some scrapes and bruises.

The police department posted on its Facebook page that they are aware of the community's concerns. Outside of the internal affairs investigation, the Georgia State Patrol is also looking into the incident. They plan on releasing body camera footage that was recorded at the scene.

