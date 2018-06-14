DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities need your help to find a person wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that was caught on camera.

DeKalb County Police Detective Chris Tappen said 29-year-old Anthony Jordan was killed on June 12 in the 1500 block of Redan Road. Jordan was standing at the end of a strip mall when the shooting occurred.

Police are using surveillance in the area to help solve this crime. Now, officers need your help identifying the person in the photo.

Authorities also need help finding the First Generation Cadillac CTS the suspect was driving. The car appears to be a blue-gray color.

Detective Tappen said the suspect sat in his car for almost 30 minutes before getting out and walking into the Citgo gas station that sits next to the strip mall. He made a purchase inside with cash and then got back into the Cadillac.

As the suspect drives toward the end of the strip mall, the video shows him stopping and getting out of the car.

In the clip that shows the moment before the suspect fires his gun, you can also see the victim and a witness who works at one of the businesses. The victim is standing in the far right corner wearing a white shirt and black pants.

The shooter gets out of the car and points a gun at Jordan. Tappen said four shots were fired, hitting the victim twice, including once in the head.

Anyone who can identify the suspect should contact DeKalb Police.

