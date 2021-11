Police said there is currently no active threat at Cedar Shoals High.

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police arrested a 16-year-old student after threats of a school shooting surfaced on social media.

Police said the teen, who attends Cedar Shoals High School, is charged with felony terroristic threats.

On Oct. 31, police launched an investigation into the threats found online after students and parents notified authorities.

The student was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.