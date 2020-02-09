1 person hurt in Cedartown shooting

The victim was airlifted to the hospital for treatment, police said.

CEDARTOWN, Ga. — One person was hurt Tuesday evening in a shooting in Cedartown.

Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome said officers were called to Vine Street around 8 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. He was airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

The person who allegedly shot the victim has been located.

"This was a dispute that took place between the Vine Street resident and another individual that came to the home," Newsome said in a news release.

Officers said they called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist.