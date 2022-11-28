Maddie remembered for humor, dedication as celebration of life announced for Univ. of Idaho students

A celebration of life will be held for Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin in Post Falls on Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

POST FALLS, Idaho — Friends and family of the four University of Idaho students who were killed inside a house are invited to a celebration of life event later this week.

The event will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 at Real Life Ministries in Post Falls, according to our news partner Coeur d’Alene Press.

On Nov. 13, officers with the Moscow Police Department were called to a home on King Road in Moscow for a welfare check. Once on the scene, officers found the victims, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, dead inside the residence. The four University of Idaho students had each been stabbed with a knife.

Police have not arrested a suspect(s) or located the murder weapon.

The family of Maddie shared their memories in an obituary submitted to the Coeur d’Alene Press.

To say Maddie is loved by all is an understatement. Maddie was known for her ability to make others smile and laugh with her offbeat and hilarious sense of humor — and it was well-known by all who knew her to never let her get hungry!

Maddie was also admired for her focus and dedication to her future. She excelled in school and all jobs she worked at throughout high school and college, amassing a network of friends, colleagues, supervisors and teachers who would not hesitate to give her an amazing reference and remark on how wonderful she was, how hard she worked, how much she cared.

Read the full statement from the family here in the Coeur d’Alene Press.

The family said a memorial for both Maddie and Kaylee will be held in the future, with a date, time, and place to be announced.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact the tip line at 208-883-7180 or email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us. Digital media can be submitted to the FBI at fbi.gov/moscowidaho.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.