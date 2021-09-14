Student taken to hospital after fight at metro Atlanta school; Witnesses say student was stabbed

"There was an altercation between two students in which one student was in possession of a pocket knife," a district spokesperson said.

ROSWELL, Ga. — A student was injured in an altercation with another student at a metro Atlanta high school Tuesday afternoon, according to a Fulton County Schools Spokesperson.

The incident happened at Centennial High School in Roswell. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the school shortly after 3 p.m.

"There was an altercation between two students in which one student was in possession of a pocket knife," the spokesperson said.

However, the district did not say how the student was exactly injured. But other students who witnessed the attack said the student was stabbed. Video widely shared online also appears to show a stabbing.

11Alive has blurred a still photo taken from the video. The person on left is holding what appears to be a knife in his hand. Students said the attack happened in the lunchroom, calling the moment chaotic.

"I saw blood everywhere," one student said. "I saw everyone freaking out. I saw him with a knife in his hand, he was smiling. There was still blood everywhere... cops came, they put him in handcuffs, he didn't resist."

Centennial High School's administration and police officers responded to the incident and the student who was hurt was taken to the hospital for what officials said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Parents who received the school's robocall appreciated the notice.

"I knew that it happened before the news knew it happened," said Nakeliaa Obace. Obace, the mother of a sophomore, said she was reassured to hear on that robocall that a suspect was in custody, no other students were in danger, and classes continued.

But Lydia Gloverfields said she did not receive any notice from the school; her granddaughter, who is a student, is the one who called her.

"And with the climate today," Gloverfields said, "if there is something happening with these kids, parents need to be notified. The teachers, some of the teachers did not know" about the stabbing.

According to the school district's spokesperson, the incident will be pursued as a criminal offense.

Nakeliaa Obace said she is confident in the school's security.

“I don’t worry about her when I drop her off at school," Obace said. "To me, that’s one of the safest places she can be... and I know things are going to happen in the world we live in, today, we can’t stop things from happening. They are going to happen whether we want them to or not. I’m just glad that it was an isolated event and it stopped before more kids were hurt or even killed.”

The school did not address the measures in place to try to keep even pocket knives off of school property.

11Alive obtained a statement from the principal of Centennial High School sent to parents: