2 shot at apartments near Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, police say

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after two men were shot multiple times Monday morning.

Officers responded to 305 Centennial Olympic Park Drive just after 9 a.m. The address is the location of MAA Centennial Park, an apartment complex near the park.

Investigators believe the men were involved in some sort of dispute. Police said they are working to learn more about the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Police said both the men were alert, conscious, and breathing and transported to the hospital.

No further details were immediately made available.