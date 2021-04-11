Man found shot, killed on sidewalk near Atlanta overpass

When officers arrived they found a man dead on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound– near the Ralph David Abernathy Fwy, close to the Mechanicsville neighborhood.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed Saturday morning on the sidewalk near an Atlanta overpass.

Officers responded to 400 Central Ave SW around 10:25 a.m. When officers arrived they found a man dead on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound– near the Ralph David Abernathy Fwy, close to the Mechanicsville neighborhood.

APD's homicide unit is working to determine what led up to the shooting.