Former DeKalb jailer pleads guilty after punching inmate, body slamming another

Cesary Wilborn's actions caused a detainee to suffer a trauma-induced seizer, according to prosecutors.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A former DeKalb County corrections officer has pleaded guilty after being accused of body slamming an inmate and smacking another in the head several times, according to prosecutors.

Cesary Wilborn, 33, pled guilty Monday to charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and three counts of violation of oath by a public officer in connection to incidents as far back as 2016.

Wilborn was first accused of excessive use of force on after he went inside an inmate's cell to assault him during his time as a DeKalb County jailer. According to prosecutors, Wilborn struck Demetre Mason, 29, in the head several times with his hands. Mason suffered a trauma-induced seizure a few hours later and fell out of the top bunk of his cell. This all unfolded on July 8, 2016.

Doctors diagnosed Mason with a fractured jaw and determined the seizure was a result of his encounter with Wilborn, DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said in a news release.

Wilborn was accused of exploiting his badge again on February 20, 2018. In a news release, the district attorney said Wilborn got into a verbal back-and-forth with another inmate. The inmate slapped Wilborn's breakfast tray out of his hands. Wilborn responded by punching the man in the face and head around 14 times, prosecutors said, with the inmate falling to the ground.

However, Wilborn did not stop, prosecutors said.

The jailer stood over the man, who was covering his face with his hands, as Wilborn continued to punch him. Video caught this interaction with footage showing the jailer picking the man up and bodyslam him to the floor. The inmate suffered face injuries and a fractured finger.