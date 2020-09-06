Watch live: Chad Daybell to appear in court after human remains of two bodies were found on his property

Police served a search warrant on Daybell's house Tuesday morning in connection to the disappearance of Lori Vallow's children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

REXBURG, Idaho — Chad Daybell has been booked into the Fremont County Jail after human remains were found at his home north of Rexburg Tuesday morning, authorities announced. Daybell is the husband of Lori Vallow, the mother of two children missing since last fall.

He appeared is appearing in court at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Daybell was booked on two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

Investigators found two sets of unidentified human remains, the Rexburg Police Department released Wednesday morning. Autopsy results are pending.

Rexburg police held a short news conference Tuesday night to confirm that Daybell had been booked and that he will make a court appearance Wednesday at 11 a.m. mountain time.

Police said at an earlier news conference that human remains were found when police, deputies and the FBI executed a search warrant of Daybell's property early Tuesday morning.

Assistant Rexburg Police Chief Gary Hagen said the remains have not been identified. He did not specify whether they appeared to be from an adult or a child.

He declined to take questions but said more information would be released in due time.

Rexburg Police, along with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office and the FBI, arrived at Daybell's home in the 200 block of 1900 East around 7 a.m. to serve the search warrant.

Police confirmed to KTVB that the warrant was related to the disappearance of 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, who have been missing since last fall. The warrant is currently sealed.

Lori Vallow, Daybell's wife and the mother of the missing children, is charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, as well as misdemeanors for resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court. She remains held in the Madison County Jail

Police have previously said both Vallow and Daybell have tried to mislead law enforcement about the children's whereabouts, and have repeatedly refused to say where they are, if they are safe, or what happened to them.

In addition to the missing children case, both Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell are also under investigation in connection to the Oct. 19 death of Chad's late wife, Tammy Daybell. The woman's death was originally believed to be from natural causes, but later ruled suspicious.

Chad Daybell married Lori Vallow in Hawaii on Nov. 5, weeks after his wife's death.

Those close to the couple say they had become obsessed with end-of-the-world scenarios, spiritual visions, and the idea that they had lived past lives on other planets.

Lori Vallow's late husband, Charles Vallow, also warned police that she had "lost her mind," had threatened to murder him, and that she might be a danger to the children.

"I don’t know what she’s going to do with them," he told a police officer in January. "Flee with them. Hurt them."

Charles Vallow was shot to death by Lori Vallow's brother months later, in July. The last confirmed sighting of JJ and Tylee came in September.

