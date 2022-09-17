Longtime Atlanta music executive and manager of rapper Ludacris facing murder charges, police say

Zulu was initially described as a victim stemming from a June shooting outside a Buckhead strip mall that left one dead, but is now being charged with murder.

ATLANTA — Chaka Zulu, a longtime music executive and manager of iconic Atlanta rapper Ludacris, is now facing murder charges, Atlanta Police Department said in a statement Saturday.

Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators identified Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, as a suspect in the late-June shooting outside a Buckhead strip mall on Peachtree Road and were able to secure warrants for his arrest, APD said. On Tuesday, he turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail.

Zulu is being charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and simple battery, APD stated.

Zulu, co-CEO of Disturbing Tha Peace Records, was shot outside the strip mall around 11:35 p.m. on June 26 where two other men were also shot, according to authorities. All three victims were taken to the hospital, where one was later pronounced dead.

APD said that homicide investigators responded to the scene where they began their investigation into the incident. Officers on scene initially told 11Alive that the shooting sprung from an argument in the parking lot behind the strip center on Peachtree Road and that Zulu was a surviving victim.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner previously identified the deceased victim as 23-year-old Artez Benton.

Zulu is best known as manager to hip-hop artist Ludacris. His label, Disturbing Tha Peace Records, now a subsidiary of Def Jam, has represented artists including Chingy, Bobby Valentino, Young Jeezy, Swizz Beatz, Big K.R.I.T. and Childish Major.

A bio on the National Black College Hall of Fame Foundation website says he was behind the brands of T.I., Ludacris, 2 Chainz, Travis Scott, Iggy Azalea, Outkast, Cee-Lo Green, 8 Ball & MJG, B.O.B., Dj Drama, and Big K.R.I.T.