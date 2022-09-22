Lawyer speaks in deadly shooting involving Atlanta music executive, Ludacris manager

We're expected to learn more about the investigation that has the music executive facing murder charges.

ATLANTA — We're expected to learn more about a deadly shooting that has an Atlanta music executive facing murder charges.

Attorneys for Chaka Zulu, whose real name Ahmed Obafemi, is holding a press conference on the case Thursday, more than a week after he was charged.

This is all in relation to a late-June shooting outside a Buckhead strip mall near a restaurant, APT 4B, in which the music executive was allegedly shot in the back.

Atlanta Police say two other people were also shot, with one of them dying. They later identified Zulu as a suspect in the killing. He turned himself in and he was released on a $200,00 bond on the same day.

He is now facing murder, aggravated assault, and simple battery charges stemming from the shooting.

Surveillance video has also circulated on social media, appearing to show the moments leading up to gunfire.

11Alive sent the video link to both the Atlanta Police Department, as well as Zulu's attorney, Gabe Banks, to confirm if the video was indeed from that night and if it was by chance missing any portions.

In an email, Banks wrote, "Based upon the information that I have to date, the video footage in the link you provided via email is accurate."

In a statement to 11Alive, Banks claimed the shooting was in self-defense after his client was attacked.

"Mr. Zulu was at his place of business that night and had every right to defend himself. In an attempt to save his life, Mr. Zulu lawfully discharged his weapon in self-defense; a weapon that he is licensed to carry," the statement read. "Mr. Zulu fully cooperated with law enforcement officials and their investigation, and voluntarily turned himself in once he learned of the arrest warrants. Mr. Zulu remains confident that his name will be cleared of all charges through the judicial process."

Zulu is best known as manager to hip-hop artist Ludacris. His label, Disturbing Tha Peace Records, now a subsidiary of Def Jam, has represented artists including Chingy, Bobby Valentino, Young Jeezy, Swizz Beatz, Big K.R.I.T. and Childish Major.

The press conference is expected to take place at 11 a.m.