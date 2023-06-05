Man chased down, shot by group of 6 men who were trying to rob mailboxes at Chamblee apartment complex

The city of Chamblee said it happened just before 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The city of Chamblee says a man and his friend were chased down, and the man was shot early Sunday morning, after they encountered a group of six men trying to rob the mailboxes at an apartment complex.

According to a release from the city, it happened just before 2 a.m. at the apartments at 3419 Cumberland Court.

The release said officers found the 32-year-old victim, Mauricio Velasquez-Vasquez with a single shot to his abdomen, which created an exit wound out the lower left area of his back.

Vasquez and his friend were walking back to an apartment, the release says, when "they encountered six men at the apartment complex’s mailbox area."

"Vasquez and his friend told police that the men tried to rob them and chased them to the playground area where another man shot at them three to four times. Vasquez was shot in the abdomen. (The friend) helped Vasquez back to his apartment where they called 9-1-1," the release said.

Officers reported searching the playground and finding four .380 shell casings in the area as well as other items.

"Vasquez was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he remains in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. The case remains under investigation. No arrests have been made," the city said.