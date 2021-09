It happened around 6:30 a.m. at an apartment complex located at 3255 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — A domestic violence call early Wednesday morning escalated to gunfire involving a Chamblee Police officer, the department said.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. at an apartment complex located at 3255 Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

The police department would not say who fired a weapon or if anyone was struck or injured.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation. We have reached out to the agency for further details.