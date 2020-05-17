x
Man found dead in Chamblee, Saturday

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Police are searching for clues after finding a man dead in Chamblee, Saturday afternoon.

According to Chamblee officials, police got a call from 911 around 2:30 p.m. to respond to the 2600 block of Johnson Road, just down the street from St. Pius X High School.

When they got there, the found the unidentified man dead. They did not indicate how he may have died.

Right now, investigators have no details about a suspect or a motive. 

If anyone has information on the case, they are asked to call the Chamblee Police Department at 770-986-5005.

