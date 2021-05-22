Chamblee woman shot and killed in her apartment

Police believe the incident was drug related.

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — A woman was shot and killed inside her apartment early Saturday morning in Chamblee, police said, in what they believe was a drug-related matter.

According to the Chamblee Police Department, they responded to the Bedford Park Apartments just after 5:30 a.m. They found the woman there and she was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Police said the cell phones of the victim and her husband were stolen,

The department said using a partial description of the suspect and location services of the stolen cell phone, as well as information from city license plate reader cameras, they were able to track down the suspect in Stone Mountain.

They said the suspect was taken into custody without incident at the Hairston Woods Apartments.