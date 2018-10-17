MONROE, Ga. -- Two separate disputes ended with two women slapped with charges and police searching for a third.

On Tuesday, the Monroe Police Department said they were called to a location on Storehouse Court around 1:30 p.m.

That's where they said two women got into an argument. One of them allegedly pulled out a knife. The other one, Caitlyn Waters - who police say is pregnant - called police.

Monroe Police went to the scene, but as they were investigating what happened, another fight broke out between two sisters.

"One female (was) actively, physically aggressing on the the other female, at which time the officer decided to place the one female under arrest," Chief R.V. White said.

However, he said the woman, Jasmine O'Neal, did not comply.

Body camera video shows the chaos unfold.

Officer: Put your hands behind your back.

Officer: Put your hands behind your back.

(screams)

Officer: Get on the ground.

As the woman walks away, the officer tries to grab her.

"He attempted to deploy his taser, which went into the back jacket of the female. It did not make direct contact with her," White explained. "So he followed up with taking her to the ground in what we call a drive stun to get compliance from her."

As all of this happened, a crowd started to grow near the scene. Other officers were called to help gain control of the situation.

(screams)

Officer: Put your hand behind your back.

(screams)

Witness at scene: Officer why are you doing this to my child? She was arguing with her sister.

Officer: Back away!

Police eventually placed O'Neal in the back of the police car. Then, White said the initial woman, Waters, started causing disorder again

"(Waters) started inciting chaos again, and at which time, she was actually placed under arrest and charged with disorderly conduct," White continued.

O'Neal was charged with felony obstruction and simple battery. Her sister, whom O'Neal was arguing with, was not arrested.

Officers are still looking for the woman accused of pulling out a knife during the fight with the pregnant woman, sparking the whole chaotic scene.

