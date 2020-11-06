x
Charges upgraded for man accused of striking police officer while riding ATV during protests in Atlanta

The officer anticipates being released from the hospital soon in order to begin the rehabilitation process.

ATLANTA — The man accused of seriously injuring an Atlanta Police Department officer while riding an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) through downtown during the protests is facing upgraded charges, police said on Thursday. 

At around 10:22 p.m. on May 30, officer Maximillian Brewer was struck by an ATV driven by 42-year-old Avery Goggans.

They believe Goggans attempted to strike two other officers, at different intersections, prior to deliberately driving into Brewer.

The incident happened as officers were working to enforce a city-wide curfew. The evening prior, businesses were looted and cars were set on fire. 

While 11Alive was on the air, a yellow ATV sped past a row of Atlanta bicycle officers. Moments later, those officers took off running and biking down the road.  

Goggans was also sent to the hospital with minor injuries, but was since released. He remains in the Fulton County Jail.  

The department also announced on Thursday that Brewer has been moved from the ICU into a regular room at Grady. He anticipates being released soon in order to begin the rehabilitation process.

A GoFundMe page set up for him has raised nearly $200,000. 

