1 dead, 1 injured in Clayton County shooting, suspect wanted by police

Police said Charles Wise is wanted for malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during commission of a crime.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police released a photo of a man wanted in connection to a double shooting where one person died and another was hurt on Thursday in Clayton County.

Charles Wise, who's 69 years old, is wanted for malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during commission of a crime, Clayton County Police Department said on Sunday.

Officers arrived at a home at the 4500 block of Richard Road in Conley, on July 21. They said two people were located inside with "multiple gunshot wounds." A 34-year-old woman was found dead, and the other victim was taken to the hospital after police said they "applied a tourniquet and provided other life-saving measures."