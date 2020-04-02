DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect who police said had been on the run for the murder of a man at a DeKalb County gas station is finally in custody.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office announced that they arrested Charlie Lee Geddis on Tuesday for the murder of 68-year-old Jesse Turner last October.

According to authorities, Geddis was one of several suspects who played a role in Turner's Oct. 7 death that happened at a BP gas station off Panthersville Road.

Following the shooting, authorities issued warrants for the arrest of Geddis, as well as Tyler Anderson and Anotnio Crowley. Investigators said the three were driving a stolen vehicle that was later found burning, just two miles from the scene.

Shortly after, Antonio Crawley, turned himself in and was been charged with murder. Geddis and Anderson, however, remained wanted.

The Sheriff's Office said they found Geddis Feb. 4 on Empire Boulevard in Atlanta, where he was taken into custody without incident and transported to the DeKalb County Jail. Anderson is still on the run.

Investigators were never clear on who actually shot Turner, and a motive in the crime has not yet been determined.

