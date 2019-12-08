CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Amber Alert for a 3-year-old Charlotte girl who was allegedly abducted by her father was canceled after she was found Tuesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

CMPD officers were called to a reported shooting at the Tryon Park at Rivergate apartment complex around 4:30 p.m. When officers got to the home, they found 28-year-old Aiesha Shantel Summers dead from a gunshot wound. Detectives said the suspect, 35-year-old Edward Silk Garner Sr., took his children from the home. Garner was with his son, 18-year-old Edward Silk Garner Jr., according to police. Police said that Garner Jr. is safe and unharmed after going to CMPD headquarters Tuesday morning.

Garner Sr. is still on the run. CMPD says that Garner Sr. has warrants for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Tuesday, detectives signed an additional arrest warrant against Garner Sr. for the murder of an unborn child after the medical examiner's office determined Summers was 24 weeks pregnant when she was murdered.

Garner Sr. was last seen driving a 2000 Mercedes-Benz S430 with North Carolina license plate HCV-1629. That vehicle was found abandoned at a home on Nations Ford Road in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning.

CMPD

CMPD said the younger of the two abducted children, Aziyah Sana'a Garner, was found safe with a family member on Pineburr Road early Tuesday. Dior Muham mad was found safe with a family member on Trade Street Tuesday.

Garner Sr. is described as 6-foot-1 with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a beard and goatee. Garner Jr. is described as 5-foot-8 with short, brown hair and brown eyes.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to CMPD, the initial investigation shows that the shooting was a domestic violence call. Detectives were called to the area to look for any witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stick with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

